Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Heartsaver CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-9050.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Grief support
Griefshare “Surviving the Holidays” class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The class is open to the public and for those who have lost a spouse, family member or friend.
The fee is $15 and includes materials, a short film and lunch.
Information: 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
“Healthy Holiday Eating” will be discussed at 12:15 p.m. Monday, with Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator.
A Horizon Home Health and Hospice representative will speak at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about “Combating Holiday Weight Gain.”
Free; 208-734-5084.
Breastfeeding
Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.
Free; pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Bariatric support
St. Luke’s Bariatric Surgery Support Group, 7 p.m. Monday in Oak Room 1 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. The group will also have a clothing exchange.
The meeting is facilitated by a licensed bariatric health-care professional.
Registration isn’t required. Information: 208-381-8332 or 208-381-3641.
Alzheimer’s support
Magic Valley Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. The group meets on the second Tuesday every month.
Information: facilitator Yolanda Martinez, 208-404-6720.
Grief support
Idaho Home Health and Hospice offers a free support group, “Journey Through Grief,” 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at 222 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
This support group is for the community to come together to encourage each other, find ways to heal, and walk through the pain of grief and loss.
The program is facilitated by Idaho Home Health and Hospice, Lejla Becirovic, LMSW, bereavement coordinator and medical social worker.
Information: 208-734-4061.
Happy babies
“Happiest Baby on the Block” class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Room 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Learn a step-by-step approach to soothing your baby, and also receive a parenting kit to use at home.
Cost is $15; pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Ostomy support
Ostomy Support Group, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
The meeting is for ostomy patients and their families.
Free; 208-308-6153.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for class location: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Grief support
A new series of GriefShare will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. The series will include 13 sessions and will end Feb. 14.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
CPR, first aid
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Education Department is offering a Pediatric CPR, First Aid and AED class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Cauldron Linn, St. Luke’s Training Center, 840 Meadows Drive Suite 2, Twin Falls.
The course provides training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid and using an automated external defibrillator.
Cost is $60. Pre-registration is required, 208-814-9050.
