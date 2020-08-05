To do for you

Blood drives
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented blood collection challenges.
Blood donation opportunities are available in Twin Falls from 12 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12, all at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.; and from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Anyone giving blood through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts this fall to help ensure a stable blood supply. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.
Grief support
American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers to connect with families over the phone, provide support for virtual memorial services for families, host online classes to facilitate coping skills, and also offer referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations.
All support will be provided virtually and is confidential and free.
To access the Virtual Family Assistance Center programs, go to redcross.org/get-help. Anyone without internet can call 833-492-0094.
“To do for you” is a listing of health-related events available in your community.
