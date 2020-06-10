To do for you

Blood drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as the demand increases for blood products. Healthy and eligible individuals are encouraged to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to prevent a shortage.

Twin Falls community blood drives will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Twin Falls Area Battle of The Badges, 630 Addison Ave. W.

All blood types are needed to maintain a reliable supply.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Anyone giving blood or platelets through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Appointments should be scheduled in advance by using the free blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.

