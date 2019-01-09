Blood drive
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
Donors of all blood types and platelet donors are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement and grief support, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Information: John or Tonya, 208-735-0121.
Grief support
GriefShare series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 14, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host presentations for seniors at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Friday: A representative from Healthy Living will provide a nutritional talk.
Monday: Siew Guan Lee, University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County’s family and consumer sciences educator, will discuss “Overeating Roadblocks to Healthy Eating.”
Tuesday: A Horizon Home Health and Hospice representative will provide information on advance directives.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepared childbirth bootcamp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. This session is for those unable to attend the five-week prepared childbirth classes.
Topics: wellness during pregnancy; labor process with relaxation and breathing techniques; videos of deliveries and labor positions; and care of the postpartum mother and newborn. Bring a labor support person if possible.
Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required, 208-814-0425.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693.
Parenting, coping support
Voices Against Violence is offering several support groups each week.
“Seeking Safety Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays. Topics include staying safe, respecting yourself, using coping and not substances, and learning to trust.
“Mas alla de mi, Empoderando a las Mujeres” domestic violence group in Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, for those who have been involved in an abusive, neglectful or traumatic relationship. Promotes accountability, healthy boundaries, self-worth, empathy, healing and hope.
“Creative Healing Group,” noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays for adults who have experienced trauma or abuse. Art supplies provided.
“The Power to Change Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, provides information and support to women 18 and older, who have experienced difficulties in coping with past experiences. .
“Domestic Violence Support Group,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, provides information and support to individuals 18 and older, who have experienced domestic abuse or gender violence.
Food and child care will be provided at the sessions, but not at Tuesday’s “Creative Healing.”
To participate, call the 24/7 crisis line and meet with a case manager for group locations.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Blood drive
American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 with the bloodmobile at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Blood donors can visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of appointment. Schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: SnakeHD, or contact Mandy at 208-734-8400.
Grief support
Suicide Prevention Action Network south-central Idaho chapter support group, 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
The support group meets on the third Wednesday of each month and is for those who’ve lost a loved one to suicide.
Information: Donna Stalley, chapter president, 208-733-1462.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at the CSI Taylor Building room 276, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
