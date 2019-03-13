CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Grief support
New series of Grief Share classes, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14 to June 6, at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. The series will include 13 sessions.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session. Enter through the east doors at the rear of the main building.
For information, contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Seniors wellness
The Twin Falls Senior Center will host wellness presentations for seniors this week at 530 Shoshone St. W. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Thursday: A Heritage Home Health and Hospice representative will discuss “Keeping Your Mind Active.”
Monday: “Kidney Health” will be the topic of discussion by a Harrison’s Hope representative.
Free; 208-734-5084.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of type O donors, as well as eligible blood donors of all blood types.
Blood donation opportunities are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27 at La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors can use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Seniors wellness
“Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp,” 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Topics: Medicare, Social Security benefits, low-income assistance, safety in the home, staying active and more. All class material is available at pfnfinc.com.
The event is presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., an Idaho-based, family foundation.
Free admission. Pre-registration is not required and are ages are welcome.
Information: Day Egusquiza, 208-423-9036.
Grief support
Visions of Hope bereavement support group, 1:30 p.m. Mondays through April 22, at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
The grief support group is open to anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
Free. Information: Courtney at Brookdale, 208-735-0700, or Tonya at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-539-3202 or 208-324-6693.
Recovery class
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley is offering a 10-week course of “Her Choice to Heal” by Sydna Masse, to help individuals find healing after an abortion.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. Mondays at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Registration is available the first night of the class.
Post-abortion recovery classes are open to anyone in the community who has experienced the pain of abortion.
For a complete class schedule or more information, visit stantonmv.org or call 208-734-7472.
Childbirth
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s prepared childbirth classes, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19 through April 16, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
Topics: Wellness during pregnancy; labor and delivery process with relaxation and breathing techniques; cesarean birth; postpartum care for mother and newborn; infant CPR; car seat and home safety; and a tour of the maternal and child units.
Cost is $25 for a five-week session. Pre-registration is required: 208-814-0425.
Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. March 20 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is hosted by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
Individuals of all injury levels are welcome to attend. Free. Information: Amy Barker at CSI, 208-732-6800.
Parkinson’s support
Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold a special presentation with Dr. John Steffens as the featured speaker at 1:30 p.m. March 22 in the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Steffens, a neurologist at St. Luke’s neurology clinic in Twin Falls, specializes in immunologic diseases of the nervous system, Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. His dynamic delivery imparts information and expertise that is valuable to anyone facing the symptoms of Parkinson’s.
Patients, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson’s are invited to attend this event.
Information: nfturley@gmail.com or 208-358-5807.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.