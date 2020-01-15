Alzheimer’s support
Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The group meets on the third Wednesday every month.
Information: Pattie Dennis, 208-734-4264 or 208-539-4290.
Grief support
Grief Share meetings, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 26, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.
Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.
Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.
Asthma education
Free asthma education class for patients and caregivers to assess and manage asthma will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The class is presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley and meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Pre-registration is required. To register and for location of the class: 208-814-8765.
Brain injury support
College of Southern Idaho Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the CSI Shields Building room 109, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The group is facilitated by Michael Howell and meets on the third Thursday of the month through May.
Free. Information: Amy Barker, 208-732-6849 or Scott Lindquist, 208-732-6268.
Autism support
Magic Valley Autism Parents Support Group, a free parent-led and community-based support group, holds its first meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Twin Falls Public Library Program Room, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Any parent with a child on the autism spectrum is invited to attend.
The group is sponsored by Aspen Grove Family Therapy.
Information: Valerie at 208-258-7681.
Weight loss support
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly. The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.
The Jerome chapter will meet at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E., 208-324-6693.
CPR, infant safety
Infant safety and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Oak Rooms 2-4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.
New parents, grandparents and caregivers learn CPR and what to do if an infant chokes.
Free; registration is required. 208-814-0425.
Recovery support
Recovery For Life groups meet at 7 p.m. Mondays, through May 18, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. A meal begins at 6 p.m.
Join with others who are struggling with hurts, hang-ups or addictive habits.
Free. Information: 208-733-6128.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations to help replenish the supply.
Local blood donation opportunities are available next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 N. College Road; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., both in Twin Falls.
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
