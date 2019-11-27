Weight loss support

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support group, will meet weekly.

The Twin Falls chapter will meet at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., 208-734-2641 or 208-734-5300.

Childbirth

Childbirth refresher course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

A review of childbirth preparation, breathing techniques and medical center procedures, along with a tour of the maternal and child unit.

Cost is $15; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.

Grief support

Grief Share meeting, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

The group meets in Room 141 in the building behind the main church. Signs will be posted.

Anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend is welcome to attend any session.

Information: contact the church at 208-737-4667.

Grief support

Magic Valley Compassionate Friends chapter, a support group for parents and grandparents who have lost children, meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Use the entrance on the north side of the building.

The group meets on the first Friday every month.

Information: Kim at 208-539-0356 or mvcompfriend@gmail.com, or Magic Valley Compassionate Friends on Facebook.

Breastfeeding

Free “Breastfeeding 101” class, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 in Oak Room 4 on the lower level of St. Luke’s, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

The class is for new mothers and breastfeeding mothers wanting to review their skills. Babies and your support person are welcome.

Free; preregistration is required, 208-814-0425.

