BOISE — All four of Idaho’s four-year, publicly funded colleges — Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and Lewis-Clark State — were non-compliant with at least one aspect of Title IX in relation to athletics during the 2017-18 school year, according to data submitted by each school to the Idaho State Board of Education in April.
In individual interviews with the Idaho Statesman, leaders at the four institutions said they plan to pursue gender equity with the enhancement and/or addition of benefits for women rather than the elimination of opportunities for their student-athletes — but achieving compliance will be a costly, time-consuming endeavor.
Changes could include facility upgrades like artificial turf for the Boise State softball team, staffing improvements like additional athletic trainers at Idaho or even an entirely new program, like women’s soccer at Lewis-Clark State.
“The biggest obstacle to compliance is always funding,” Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said.
Title IX was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. While the law itself is only a single sentence, it continues to create a host of gender-equity challenges for universities across the country, and Idaho is no different.
“At the federal level, the ultimate penalty (for non-compliance) is withdrawal of federal funds,” said Sarah Axelson, the head of advocacy for the Women’s Sports Foundation. “So in theory the federal government could say, ‘You have failed to comply with this federal law and therefore you will not receive federal funding.’ However, that being said, this law has been in existence for more than 45 years. How many times has that actually happened? The answer is zero.”
While the threat of losing federal funding has proven toothless historically, schools do face the possibility of lawsuits stemming from Title IX shortcomings.
According to the Office for Civil Rights, there are 13 active lawsuits involving Title IX in the state of Idaho, but none of those are directly related to athletics.
“All too often we see that the burden of compliance is put on those who are discriminated against,” Axelson said. “It takes a student-athlete or a coach to say: ‘Wait a second. This isn’t fair, but I know my rights and I’m going to talk to the right people or file a complaint or file a lawsuit to make sure that the changes are made, not necessarily for me, but for the person coming after me.’ ”
Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and LCSC have conducted comprehensive assessments regarding their Title IX status within the last year, and each institution is in the process of executing a plan to reach compliance. Those plans require budget increases for women’s sports at a time when money is tight across Idaho’s higher-education system.
“You’re trying to balance the academic needs of the institution, and the athletic needs are secondary and ancillary to that,” said Richard Westerberg, who has been a member of the Idaho State Board of Education for 12 years. “I think everybody recognizes that intercollegiate athletic activity is part of a college education, but the primary function of the institutions in all cases is to provide an academic education and degrees for students. … I think the board understands that there is some work to do for all of the institutions — for some institutions there’s more work to do than for others — but the important part is to get a plan to work toward compliance.”
BOISE STATE: SCHOLARSHIP DISPARITY REQUIRES IMMEDIATE ACTION
Boise State is the only institution among the state’s four-year, publicly funded schools to meet the participation requirement using the substantially proportionate factor.
During the 2017-18 school year, women accounted for 54.3 percent of the university’s undergraduate enrollment and 54.4 percent of its athletic participants, effectively meeting the required variance of no more than 1 percent.
Boise State did not, however, meet the proportionality standard for the second part of Title IX compliance as it relates to scholarship aid, showing a 2.1 percent advantage to its male student-athletes.
“We want to fully fund our women’s sports,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said. “... Our goal is to make sure that we’re giving them what they need, and we’ve got some work to do in that area. That will be addressed immediately.”
Apsey said maximizing the athletic department’s current women’s roster capacities should bring Boise State back into compliance with the scholarship portion of Title IX.
Boise State conducts Title IX evaluations on an annual basis and hires an outside consultant to assess the program every three to five years. An evaluation of the department for the 2017-18 school year was recently completed by Good Sports Inc., and Boise State is now in the process of addressing the most immediate concerns outlined in the report.
Facility upgrades for softball, women’s soccer and beach volleyball as well as improved women’s locker rooms for many sports will require significant funding, but the university has not yet put a monetary figure to those needs. The softball and soccer facilities are in need of lights, Apsey said, and a video board could be added for soccer and artificial turf for the softball team at Dona Larsen Park.
Apsey concedes the installation of lights and a video board in time for the 2019 soccer season, which starts in August, isn’t a realistic timetable, but a decision on the subject is imminent.
“I don’t think we can wait very long. We’ve got to make a decision on what we’re going to do,” Apsey said. “... I could certainly see us making this realistic by the next season.”
Boise State could face more Title IX concerns once the baseball program begins play in 2020 and potentially moves into a new stadium in 2021.
“All areas of compliance need further consideration as the baseball program enters into their first competitive season,” according to the Good Sports report.
