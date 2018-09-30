NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marcus Mariota hit Corey Davis with a 10-yard touchdown pass just before the end of overtime, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 on Sunday for their best start since 2013.
The Titans trailed by 14 in the third quarter before rallying for the lead. They also trailed 23-20 in overtime before coming back again behind Mariota, who in his first start since being knocked out of the season opener with an injured elbow threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score.
On the game-winning drive, the Titans converted three fourth downs, one by penalty. Mariota hit Taywan Taylor with a 19-yarder on fourth-and-15, and Mariota found a wide-open Dion Lewis on fourth-and-2 for a 17-yard gain. Facing third-and-goal and the clock running out, Mariota found Davis for the receiver’s first TD catch in the regular season.
RAIDERS 45, BROWNS 42, OT
OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr threw four TD passes and a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation to set up Matt McCrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime that gave Oakland its first win since Jon Gruden’s return as coach.
McCrane missed a 50-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime before Carr drove the Raiders (1-3) back down the field again after a defensive stop for the game winner with 1:46 left in the period.
The field goal dealt the Browns (1-2-1) another tough loss as they blew a 14-point lead in the second half and then allowed to get the game-tying TD and 2-point conversion in the final seconds of regulation to spoil Baker Mayfield’s NFL starting debut.
COWBOYS 26, LIONS 24
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Dallas over Detroit.
Maher’s fourth field goal was set up by Dak Prescott’s 34-yard completion to running back Ezekiel Elliott on a deep throw after Matthew Stafford had put the Lions in front with a 38-yard touchdown to Golden Tate, their second TD connection of the day.
Elliott had 240 all-purpose yards, with 152 yards rushing and 88 receiving.
BENGALS 37, FALCONS 36
ATLANTA — Andy Dalton threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds remaining, lifting Cincinnati over Atlanta.
Dalton moved the Bengals 75 yards in about four minutes. He completed two passes on fourth down to Tyler Boyd, who had 11 catches for 100 yards, to keep the drive alive.
Green, the former University of Georgia star making his first return to the state of Georgia, made a diving catch in the right side of the end zone to cap the drive. He had four catches for 78 yards.
RAVENS 26, STEELERS 14
PITTSBURGH — Joe Flacco threw a pair of early touchdown passes, Justin Tucker kicked four second-half field goals and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards and TD passes to John Brown and Alex Collins as the Ravens (3-1) ended a three-game losing streak to their AFC North rivals.
TEXANS 37, COLTS 34, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Ka’imi Fairbairn took advantage of his second chance on a 37-yard field goal attempt, making it as time expired in overtime to give Houston a victory over Indianapolis.
He had missed the first kick wide left — just after Indy called timeout. Houston (1-3) ended the league’s losing streak at nine games with its first victory since Nov. 19.
SEAHAWKS 20, CARDINALS 17
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sebastian Janikowski, who had missed twice earlier in the game, kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Seattle a victory over Arizona and spoil the debut of Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen as the starting quarterback.
The Seahawks (2-2) mounted their winning drive after Phil Dawson missed a 45-yard field goal that would have given the lead to Arizona (0-4) with 1:50 to play.
The Cardinals are 0-4 for the first time since 1986, two years before they moved from St. Louis.
Rosen completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
SAINTS 33, GIANTS 18
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Alvin Kamara ran for three second-half touchdowns and New Orleans’ defense stepped out of Drew Brees’ shadow in a victory over New York.
Wil Lutz matched his career high with four field goals as the Saints (3-1) built a 12-7 halftime lead. Kamara broke the game open with scoring runs of 9, 4 and 49 yards to ice New Orleans’ third straight win and send New York to its third loss in four games. Kamara had 134 on 19 carries.
PATRIOTS 38, DOLPHINS 7
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and New England handed Miami its first loss of the season.
It denied the Dolphins (3-1) their first 4-0 start since Hall of Fame coach Don Shula’s last season in 1995.
Brady improved to 15-1 as a starter against Miami.
But New England (2-2) lost one of its best players in the process. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, one of Brady’s favorite targets, left the game in the third quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return.
BEARS 48, BUCCANEERS 10
CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-high six touchdown passes — one shy of the NFL record — and Chicago pounded Tampa Bay.
The Bears (3-1) won their third straight with Trubisky delivering the sort of breakout performance general manager Ryan Pace envisioned when he traded up a spot to draft the prized quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick last year.
JAGUARS 31, JETS 12
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blake Bortles threw two touchdown passes, including a 67-yarder to Donte Moncrief, and Jacksonville used a dominant defensive performance to handle New York.
Bortles ended up with a career-high 388 yards passing, topping 375 yards for the second time in three games.
He found T.J. Yeldon wide open for a 31-yard score in the second quarter and then beat a blitz with the deep pass to Moncrief down the sideline.
PACKERS 22, BILLS 0
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham connected on their first touchdown pass of the year, and Green Bay put together its most complete defensive effort of the season in a win over the Buffalo.
Aaron Jones added 65 yards and a score on 11 carries for the Packers, who slowed in the second half after a fast start on offense.
The defense didn’t let up against the Bills. Green Bay (2-1-1) posted its first shutout since a 9-0 win over the Jets in 2010.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter that stood on review. He was 16 of 33 for 151 yards.
CHARGERS 29, 49ERS 27
CARSON, Calif. — Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns, Melvin Gordon rushed for 104 yards and Los Angeles rallied for a victory over San Francisco.
Caleb Sturgis had three field goals, including one from 21 yards with 7:41 left that gave the Chargers (2-2) the lead, but he had an eventful day with two missed extra points.
Rivers was 25 of 39 for 250 yards. Gordon had his first 100-yard game since last Oct. 29 against New England.
Gordon and Austin Ekeler each caught touchdowns, the first time the Chargers have had two running backs catch touchdowns since Jessie Hester and Darren Sproles did it on Nov. 22, 2010, against Denver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.