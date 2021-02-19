Tips and suggestions

If you know of any Magic Valley business openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Colin Tiernan at 208-735-3234, or by email at ctiernan@magicvalley.com.
Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being injured in a crash in Twin Falls County north of Kimberly.
Local officials are working on an agreement to join together to try to secure funding for a new bridge crossing over the Snake River Canyon.
A Burley assisted living and memory care facility is being sued by a family claiming the care facility did not call an ambulance for their mother who died after being sick all night.
BOISE — America was locked and loaded in 2020.
I notice that most police officers will run radar in plain sight. Wouldn’t it make more sense to find a spot where people can’t see the officer’s patrol car?
Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded to the South Hills above Magic Mountain to search for the men.
Ted Challenger wants to clarify a thing or two after his Facebook video was picked up by local media.
Court records say the man told an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl that he preferred females in the sixth grade.
It's official: One week from today you will be able buy tickets for flights to Denver from Twin Falls.
The city of Heyburn unveiled a $1.5 million master plan to develop the Heyburn Riverfront Park and shoreline to create access points to the river and increase pavilion and barbecue areas along with adding more grass and parking.