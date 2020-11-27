Time to hit the slopes: Pomerelle opened Friday

People will still be able to get food at the mountain. The foodservice side of things will be streamlined. There will be an outdoor grill, ready-to-go meals, tailgate packs and snacks.

Zack Anderson said that there are bright spots to having to close the lodge.

“We’re going to get back to the soul of skiing,” he said.

People will be more focused on the slopes. There won’t be any more glitz and glamor, “not that Pomerelle has a lot of glitz and glamor,” Zack Anderson said.

For ski resorts to have a healthy, viable season, everyone has to do what they can to avoid spreading COVID-19 at ski resorts, Zack Alexander said, noting that it will take “every single person” being responsible.

The mountain is mandating masks except when people are eating, skiing or snowboarding. Pomerelle can’t afford to lose any staff.

“We leave our politics at the base of the road,” Gretchen Anderson said. “Our bottom line is we have a small crew. … If we have a couple people get sick, we can’t operate. So we’re pleading with our skiing and snowboarding public to wear masks.”

So far, Zack Anderson said, it looks like the year will be a good one.