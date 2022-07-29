Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
TWIN FALLS — A Buhl man faces multiple charges after being apprehended Sunday morning after an attempted break-in at a house near Harmon Park,…
The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting helicopter crashed in Idaho. Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. The pilots were employees of the Anchorage-based ROTAK, which owned the aircraft and was contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Cernicek said both pilots were military veterans.
Opinion: Why are we Republicans? The events of the recently held Idaho GOP convention have many of our friends and neighbors asking themselves that question and frankly asking us if we still support the party.
After more than 14 years of serving on City Council, Shawn Barigar on Monday announced that he will be stepping down as councilor to pursue the position of economic development director for Twin Falls.
Opinion: The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding.
As the stolen van driven by a 16-year-old boy barreled toward town, Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King knew in his gut something bad was going to happen.
If you happen to be visiting the scenic Snake River at the Twin Falls Visitor Center this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back: Smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman died Friday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 after a vehicle failed to yield, Idaho State Police said i…
TWIN FALLS — Police are seeking the public’s help in an investigation of a confrontation that occurred during an abortion rights protest July …
TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.