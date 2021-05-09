Tiffany Browning

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?
A: The biggest influences were my mother and grandmother. They were both big on getting an education. I was a junior in high school and there was a CNA course that was available. It quickly became my favorite class. I loved learning all the medical terms that then seemed like a foreign language and learning all the different disease processes and the full make of our bodies. Ever since then I knew that I wanted to go into.
Q: Tell us about your education and experience.
A: School was no easy task. The Nursing programs are very competitive. I had two years of being put on the alternate list through ISU. The second year I got smarter and applied as a backup to CSI in Twin Falls and got right into the nursing program. I was ecstatic to finally start my journey to becoming a nurse. My first semester ended rough as I became really sick and had meningitis which was a big factor in me being unable to finish my first semester. I had to start over which was devastating but some convincing from my fiancé and I was back on my feet determinate to become a nurse. I worked part-time as a CNA in an assisted living facility while going to school full time and finally graduated in 2016. I started working at Minidoka Memorial Hospital working nights on the medical floor and soon within a year became a charge nurse. I left and did Travel nursing in West Virginia and when my assignment ended I missed being back home and accepted a job back at Minidoka Memorial Hospital working in the Emergency Department. A job soon opened up at our clinic, Minidoka Medical Center for a population health nurse and a chronic care manager. This is where I primarily work now Monday- Friday. I have had many opportunities at the clinic. I helped start up our Annual Wellness program for our Medicare population. Started up the clinic for our new Neurosurgeon Dr. Cindrich. Started a program called Post-Acute Care Clinic (PACC) where if a patient is seen in the Emergency Department that does not have a primary care provider I help get them set up and established with one. I help manage 150 patients that I keep close tabs on. I call them each month, helping provide better care in between doctor visits. Many patients have COPD, Diabetes, hypertension, etc. It has been rewarding as many patients that I take care of could have easily fallen through the cracks.
I was able to go back to school and get my BSN online through Lewis-Clark State College. I graduated in December of 2020. Proud to say I have my bachelor’s of Nursing.
Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?
A: Problem-solving skills. Nurses are often the ones that have the most time with patients and are the ones making decisions with their care. Every decision even the small ones can have a major impact on patients. Other good qualities that nurses should have are good communication skills. Sense of humor is important in our job as well. Our job can be mentally and physically exhausting — you need to find a way to laugh or smile throughout your day or you can get swallowed by your job and all it entails.
Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?
A: Getting to be that listening ear and guiding patients through a dark tunnel until they can see a light. I help those with chronic conditions and many feel lost in the cycle. It’s my job to spend that extra time with them and help them with what they need for them to succeed. That aha! moment from patients of what the medications help with and why it’s important to take it, why their lab work numbers are better or worse, what better food choices to make, etc. I help them take steps to better themselves with one step at a time.