Tiffany Browning

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: School was no easy task. The Nursing programs are very competitive. I had two years of being put on the alternate list through ISU. The second year I got smarter and applied as a backup to CSI in Twin Falls and got right into the nursing program. I was ecstatic to finally start my journey to becoming a nurse. My first semester ended rough as I became really sick and had meningitis which was a big factor in me being unable to finish my first semester. I had to start over which was devastating but some convincing from my fiancé and I was back on my feet determinate to become a nurse. I worked part-time as a CNA in an assisted living facility while going to school full time and finally graduated in 2016. I started working at Minidoka Memorial Hospital working nights on the medical floor and soon within a year became a charge nurse. I left and did Travel nursing in West Virginia and when my assignment ended I missed being back home and accepted a job back at Minidoka Memorial Hospital working in the Emergency Department. A job soon opened up at our clinic, Minidoka Medical Center for a population health nurse and a chronic care manager. This is where I primarily work now Monday- Friday. I have had many opportunities at the clinic. I helped start up our Annual Wellness program for our Medicare population. Started up the clinic for our new Neurosurgeon Dr. Cindrich. Started a program called Post-Acute Care Clinic (PACC) where if a patient is seen in the Emergency Department that does not have a primary care provider I help get them set up and established with one. I help manage 150 patients that I keep close tabs on. I call them each month, helping provide better care in between doctor visits. Many patients have COPD, Diabetes, hypertension, etc. It has been rewarding as many patients that I take care of could have easily fallen through the cracks.