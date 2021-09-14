Tickets available for pianist Del Parkinson

Parkinson will perform a piano recital featuring four works that were initially considered startling, but now are some of the most beloved compositions ever written. These include Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2,” Debussy’s “Clair de lune,” and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The program will blend narration and a slideshow with a performance of treasured masterpieces. These four trailblazers forged new paths in classical music. Hailed by some as geniuses and mocked by others as outrageous, each braved new territory with a distinctive voice. Ludwig van Beethoven (born 250 years ago) infused classical music with a bold, dramatic character. Franz Liszt paved the way for nationalism by writing works in a gypsy style from his native Hungary. Claude Debussy grafted the art form of impressionism into classical music. George Gershwin created a fresh American sound with an infusion of jazz, popular, and Broadway styles. These four courageous trendsetters changed the course of classical music forever!