Three vie for 2022 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo queen title

BURLEY — Three contestants have entered the 2022 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo contest this year.

Kiana Robinson

My name is Kiana Robinson, and I am the 16 year old daughter of Rick and Joelle Robinson. I’m going to be a junior at Burley High School this fall. My horse Casper and I love to spend time riding in the mountains, doing groundwork in the corral, showing for 4H in the arena, playing horse games at the fairgrounds with the Cassia County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, and are looking forward to being part of the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo!

Bailie Bramwell

Bailie Bramwell is the 21yr old daughter of Tera Fortner and Joe Bramwell. Bailie lives in a vintage 1919 farmhouse in the small community of Grant Idaho. She spends her days working the farm, training horses, tending the animals, and caring for a number of exotic pets. Bailie is currently attending school online and plans to obtain her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine with an emphasis in Equine Genetics. She has also spent her time perfecting the breeding program of her horse herd and hopes to compete for the AQHA Remuda Challenge.

Daisy Smith

Hello rodeo fans! I’m Daisy Smith, the 16-year-old daughter of Jake and Alisha Smith of Malta, Idaho! I have been blessed to be raised in a rural community, where I have been given many opportunities, including working on our family farm, raising bottle calves and playing Cowboys and Indians with my brothers and sisters on our horses! I enjoy spending my time riding horses, being with my family at rodeo’s or camping and especially singing! I am excited to be running for my hometown rodeo queen title and hope to see you all at the Cassia County fair and rodeo this year!