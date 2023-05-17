Thomas Clifton Sharp TWIN FALLS — Thomas Clifton Sharp, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
