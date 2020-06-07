'This place changes the people who work here': CSI's retiring president reflects on his time at the college

Jeff Fox has witnessed magic happen behind school walls.

But Fox didn’t always see the magic.

The one-time college dropout called his first attempt at college “spectacularly dismal.”

But after six months of trying his hand as a line cook, he decided to take another look at college. And on the second go-round, he discovered teachers who changed his life.

His teachers inspired him to be passionate about travel and literature and learning. He started to take an interest in the world and the human heart.

“I was ready to learn and they were teaching,” Fox told the Times-News. “That intersection there is that magic I’m talking about — that miracle I’m talking about — and I suddenly realized I am smart. I do have things to say.”

Now, after spending more than three decades teaching, mentoring and leading others at the College of Southern Idaho, Fox retires as the community college’s fourth president.

See The Big Story, Page E1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0