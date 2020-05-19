BURLEY — D.L. Evans Bank, an Idaho-based community bank has released the following statement on their efforts and success for local businesses to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program:

The purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program is to provide critical support to local small businesses to alleviate the severe economic hardships and public health threat created by the Coronavirus pandemic. From the initial deployment stages of the Paycheck Protection Program, D.L. Evans Bank has focused on the importance of providing the support to our local businesses. Anticipating a high loan demand, D.L. Evans Bank dedicated countless resources to this task. Once the Treasury and Small Business Administration (SBA) opened the application process to financial institutions, our employees worked many long hours, including weekends, in an effort to process as many applications as possible. The management team at D.L. Evans Bank could not be more thankful for the dedication and commitment that we have received from our employees during this unprecedented time.

As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, D.L. Evans Bank has processed over 3,300 loan applications for over $320 million, with an average loan size of $97,000, supporting local businesses in Idaho and Utah.

These totals have supported approximately 20,000 and 30,000 jobs.

As a family and employee owned company, we understand that local businesses play a vital role in our communities. Through this process, we have once again proven the true meaning of a community bank. We are grateful for all of the business owners who placed their confidence in us. After all, local is our lifeblood and “This is community banking.”

