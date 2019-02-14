TWIN FALLS — Not everyone is comfortable with the idea of staying overnight at a stranger’s home. And not everyone would invite a stranger over.
But just as the ride-sharing movement has come to Twin Falls, home-sharing is also gaining a foothold. The county welcomed 5,900 guests in 2018 through Airbnb, with hosts making more than $400,000.
“We are really excited that our community is growing in Idaho,” Airbnb spokeswoman Laura Rillos said. “(The hosts) fall in love with the experience of hosting and inviting people from all over the world into their homes.”
Here are seven things that you probably didn’t know — or maybe wanted to ask — about Airbnb:
1. In Idaho, 63 percent of hosts are women, and 20 percent are older than 60. Seniors are Airbnb’s fastest-growing and highest rated demographic of hosts.
2. Airbnb had its roots during the Great Recession in 2007, when two roommates living in San Francisco were trying to find a way to pay their rent. They decided to set up three air mattresses in their apartment and offer a place to stay (and breakfast) to visitors coming into town for a big design conference.
3. Airbnb has nearly 5 million unique places to stay in 191 countries. There have been more than 400 million guest arrivals to date.
4. All hosts and guests are screened against regulatory, terrorist and sanctions watch lists. Airbnb also does a background check on U.S. residents, looking for prior felony convictions, sex offender registration and significant misdemeanors. The background check is included in the terms of service.
5. Before you can book or host, you have to provide a full name, date of birth, phone number, email address and payment information to Airbnb. Hosts can also require that guests provide Airbnb with a government ID before they book, and the host is then required to do so in turn. The host is only provided with the first name on the ID, whether the guest is older or younger than 25, whether an ID has been successfully added, and the guest’s profile photo and profile name.
6. Airbnb offers home safety workshops for hosts in different cities. Each host can also get a free smoke and carbon monoxide detector from Airbnb.
7. The company’s “Million Dollar Host Guarantee” covers listings for up to $1 million in damage. It’s free for all hosts and for each booking. An additional Host Protection Insurance protects against third party claims of property damage or bodily injury, and is also free and available on bookings.
