They got fined for breaking labor laws. Founder says it made them ‘a better company’

Cano said he didn’t realize the teenage employees weren’t allowed to do the type of work they were doing. For example, the 17-year-old had taken the company’s Chevy truck to the car wash and brought it back, he said.

“We don’t feel like a victim here. The law is the law,” he said. “We’re happy to follow it. Happy to pay those fines.”

He said the unpaid overtime was partly due to employees clocking back in early from lunch. He said the amount was small relative to the company’s payroll. He said Signature Roofing paid more than $6 million, and more than a half-million dollars overtime, during the two years the department investigated.

In addition to the violations announced Monday, the company was fined for worker safety violations in January. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company $20,871 for serious and repeated violations. The company was found to have worker-safety violations in three OSHA inspections since 2015. The January violations involved ladder safety and lack of protection to keep workers from falling.