Theta Chapter turns to technology

Like many organizations dealing with COVID-19, Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma has had to turn to technology in order to conduct business and communicate with members rather than the face-to-face meeting the members usually have.

Theta Chapter held its first ever Zoom meeting on June 6 with 16 members in online attendance plus five new initiates. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international organization of women educators that promotes professional and personal growth among its members. The organization can be found in 17 different countries all united in the basic belief that education is of value.

During the June 6 meeting, the 5 initiates in attendance were introduced and accepted into membership. They are Janet Dennis, Glenda Gibson, Taylor Hall, Anita Janis and Natalie Olsen. In addition, the new officers for 2020 were acknowledged. They are President-Amanda Eller, First Vice President-Dorothy Morris, 2nd Vice President-Heather Ross, Recording Secretary-Carolyn Mason, Corresponding Secretary-Julie Dahlgren, and Treasurer-Robyn McHan.

Theta Chapter’s membership includes women from a variety of towns in Southern Idaho including Jerome, Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman, Shoshone, Richfield, Hailey, Ketchum, Fairfield, Mackay, and Buhl and one member who relocated to Kuna.