FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state are calling a Christmas tree thief a real-life Grinch after arresting man they say stole dozens of evergreens from a family-owned farm.
The Seattle Times reports that police in Federal Way, Washington made the arrest Friday after getting reports that about 78 trees had vanished from the Snowshoe Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm the previous weekend.
The trees were valued at more than $6,000.
Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, also stole a truck and cargo trailer and planned to sell the trees at a pop-up tree stand. He had chopped down the trees one by one and dragged them from the business.
