BURLEY — As the Magic Valley continues to grow, three Mini-Cassia leaders reflect on where we've been and how they foresee the area in the year 2029.
Derek Bedke is the new site manager for NewCold, a Netherlands-based company that will fill a need for cold storage after a large expansion project at McCain Foods. The company will also offer space to other companies.
Bedke grew up in Oakley and now lives in Burley.
Damian Rodriguez, a veteran and retired vocational rehabilitation counselor has served as a leader for Latinio citizens for many years.
He lives in Paul.
Ken Turner, a retired chiropractor, is known to many people in the area as Dr. History. He is a man with a passion for local history plus he has a great vision for the future. He lives between Burley and Declo.
