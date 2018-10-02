Twin Falls' 12-acre maze is back. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 4 at Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. The non-haunted mazes cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. The maze will be haunted Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31, from 8 to 10 p.m., when admission will be $10 for adults and $7 for children. There are also games, a straw bale slide and more. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
