Corn maze
This 12-acre corn maze at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Poleline Road in Twin Falls salutes agriculture.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Twin Falls' 12-acre maze is back. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 4 at Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. The non-haunted mazes cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. The maze will be haunted Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31, from 8 to 10 p.m., when admission will be $10 for adults and $7 for children. There are also games, a straw bale slide and more. Twinfallscornmaze.com.

