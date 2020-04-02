The Thompson family

"This experience has forced me to slow down, which is not something I am accustomed to working full time and raising a family. As we face an uncertain future inside these four walls, I find myself helping my teen cope with a heightened level of anxiety, spending quality time with my youngest, and working to understanding our middle son in a way I haven’t done in far too long. I fear what will be the aftermath of this pandemic, but I see hope in the connection and time spent together as well." —Mandi Thompson