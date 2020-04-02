The Thompson family
0 comments

The Thompson family

  • 0
Homebound, the Thompson family

From left) Travis Thompson has his photo taken with his sons Noah, 10, and Will, 15, along with his wife Mandi Thompson during a two week self-isolation period Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Twin Falls. Mandi Thompson said, 'This experience has forced me to slow down, which is not something I am accustomed to working full time and raising a family. As we face an uncertain future inside these four walls, I find myself helping my teen cope with a heightened level of anxiety, spending quality time with my youngest, and working to understanding our middle son in a way I haven’t done in far too long. I fear what will be the aftermath of this pandemic, but I see hope in the connection and time spent together as well.'

"This experience has forced me to slow down, which is not something I am accustomed to working full time and raising a family. As we face an uncertain future inside these four walls, I find myself helping my teen cope with a heightened level of anxiety, spending quality time with my youngest, and working to understanding our middle son in a way I haven’t done in far too long. I fear what will be the aftermath of this pandemic, but I see hope in the connection and time spent together as well." —Mandi Thompson

Homebound, the Thompson family

The Thompson family from left, Will, 15, Travis, Mandi and Noah, 10, have their picture taken during a two week self-isolation period Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Twin Falls. Mandi Thompson said, 'This experience has forced me to slow down, which is not something I am accustomed to working full time and raising a family. As we face an uncertain future inside these four walls, I find myself helping my teen cope with a heightened level of anxiety, spending quality time with my youngest, and working to understanding our middle son in a way I haven’t done in far too long. I fear what will be the aftermath of this pandemic, but I see hope in the connection and time spent together as well.'
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News