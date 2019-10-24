The thinning of the veil: Spirit world collides with earthly realm on Halloween

TWIN FALLS — Around this time of year, legend has it that the veil between the earthly plane and the spiritual world is thin, meaning the two realms collide, and it is easier for spirits to cross over and walk among the living, and vice versa — souls ready to move on are prepped for an exit.
This ethereal curtain is believed to thin just as the days begin to get shorter and the nights stretch longer, perfectly timed with the season.
Many cultures observe this transition with cultural celebrations and holidays to mark the beginning of winter.
Lore has it that it is easier to commune with spirits around this time, such as those of deceased loved ones. The Mexican celebration of Día de los Muertos — observed on Nov. 1 and 2 — is a prime example, designed to honor and recognize the souls of those passed on, believed to visit their earthly families on these dates. Celebrants decorate elaborate home altars with flowers, candles and their loved ones’ favorite foods — including pan de muerto, or “bread of the dead.” Festivities often extend into cemeteries, where families visit gravesites of beloved family members, often delivering picnics and playing festive music.
A Gaelic festival called Samhain, or “festival of the dead,” also coincides with this time, marking the end of the harvest season and ushering in the darker half of the year. Celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, halfway between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice, the pagan religious festival originated from ancient Celtic spiritual practice.
Many in the U.S. observe Halloween on Oct. 31, which grew out of Samhain, when people would wear costumes and keep bonfires lit to ward off spirits and ghosts. Back in the eighth century, Nov. 1 was named All Saint’s Day and set aside to honor saints by Pope Gregory III. The evening before it was once known as Allhallows Eve, and ultimately — Halloween.
The festive gatherings, trick-or-treating and jack-o’-lanterns associated with the holiday in modern times are all outgrowths of these historic traditions. Many local events recognize Halloween, and we have prepared a guide for residents to pick their favorite haunted hot spots in the area, along with a glimpse into the world of a Jerome-based paranormal investigation group’s work to set the mood for this year’s merriment.
But since our community’s history is recorded in newsprint pages, we felt compelled to offer a slice of the past too — a ghostly roster of the area’s iconic figures, and where their remains now lie.
—Jessica L. Flammang
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.