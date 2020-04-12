The Sting of Death! Pastor Ron Brown, Calvary Bible Church, Hailey

Death! Not something we like to talk about in our culture, but the subject of death is getting hard to avoid with a pandemic that has now claimed more than 14,000 lives in the U.S. and more than 87,000 lives worldwide. And this in spite of all our efforts at mitigation through social distancing, school and business closures, cancellations of events of all sizes and sheltering in place.

While it is possible that someone could avoid the subject of death in conversation, even when surrounded by it, no one will avoid the reality of death. Death will come to us all. The Bible tells us this in Hebrews 9:27 “And inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment.” This is the grim reality that no one can avoid, and this is why what we celebrate this Sunday is so important.

This Sunday is Easter, or as we like to call it, Resurrection Sunday. It is the reason that even in the midst of so much death and the reality of death that we all must face, there is hope! Paul says it this way in 1 Corinthians 15:55-57: “‘O death, where is your victory? O death where is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law; but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”