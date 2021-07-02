'The people's festival'

From humble beginnings to 20,000 strong.

Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest has steadily grown over the past eight years. The annual festival attracts country and rock music bands and fans from across Idaho and across the country to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

While it’s named after Gordy Schroeder, the founder and promoter says the fest is really all about those who come and make each year’s shows a success.

Read about the festival and see photos from this year’s shows in our Big Story on Page D1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0