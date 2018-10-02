Ghoulish Halloween favorites such as "Superstition," "Thriller" and "Monster Mash" play as creepy imagery appears on the dome. The Halloween program will have showings at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in the Faulkner Planetarium at College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students, including CSI students with valid student ID; children under age 2 admitted for free. Receive $1 off a ticket if you come in costume. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
