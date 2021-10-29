The Nutcracker ballet set for December at King Fine Arts Center

BURLEY — The traditional holiday ballet 'The Nutcracker' will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the King Fine Arts Center.

The ballet will be performed by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts, directed by Jennifer Sager and Melissa Lynch.

This will be the 33rd performance of the holiday favorite.

Professional ballet dancers will perform the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavallier.

All the proceeds go towards scholarships for the arts and back into production for scenery and costumes.

Tickets will be available online and at the door. Cost for general admission is $16 and $18 and $20 for reserved seating.

Reserved seating needs to be booked online.

