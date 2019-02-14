TWIN FALLS — Carol Wiley Malone smiles when guests compare their stay to being at “grandma and grandpa’s.”
The 1950s period house she rents out on Airbnb was her in-laws’ longtime home. It’s where her husband grew up, a house his father built using materials from the old Hunt Camp, where Japanese-Americans were imprisoned during World War II.
For years, her own children got to enjoy the home’s green carpeting and retro wallpapered entryway. Renting it out to others has given the home a new lease on life, and Malone enjoys sharing its charm with others.
“I want to keep the house as-is,” Malone said — to preserve her mother-in-law’s memory.
Eventually, she will likely need to make small improvements.
Malone and her husband inherited the house several years ago and were initially hesitant to rent it out. They had some renters at first, but later it sat empty for about six months.
A year ago, Malone decided to put it on Airbnb under the name “Molly Malone’s Guesthouse” — named in part after her daughter, and in part, after a popular song she feels is reminiscent of the time period. Malone’s sister also runs an Airbnb in New Hampshire.
“We love that I can keep track of the house,” Malone said. “It’s been really fun meeting people.”
But as Airbnb and vacation rentals have gained traction here in Twin Falls, it’s gotten harder to keep it full, she said. Malone is quickly learning how she can make her home more attractive to visitors without sacrificing the parts that she loves best.
Over time, she’s upgraded the appliances and stocked condiments, games and movies for guests to enjoy. Décor from thrift stores hangs on the walls, and baking supplies remain stored inside the kitchen cupboards. Pamphlets from the Twin Falls Visitor Center greet guests in the entryway.
It’s been a learning experience, she said, but Airbnb helps Malone’s family keep up with the costs of running the house, which is heated by an oil furnace.
International visitors
In early February, Philip and Rose Webb were visiting Twin Falls from Pedasi, Panama. Unlike a hotel, the Molly Malone Guesthouse afforded them the opportunity to comfortably enjoy breakfast and coffee in their pajamas. They also appreciated that the house on Falls Avenue West doesn’t feel like it’s right in town, and they liked their host.
“It’s a perfect location for us,” Rose Webb said. “Carol is fabulous.”
The house sits on a sizable one-acre lot with a big front lawn, plentiful parking, trees and a clothesline out back. Malone likes to reflect on the olden days on the lot. “(Scott’s) father used to raise horses and cattle, chickens and turkeys in the back,” Malone said.
Inside, remnants of the past are scattered throughout the house. Scott’s grandmother’s chair sits in one room, and the kitchen and dining area contain the original oven and table. For Malone, it’s become a joy to share the place where her own kids once played. This personalized touch is what sets Airbnb apart from traditional hotels.
“We want to make them feel like they’re home, and comfortable,” Malone said.
