The Minidoka County Fair seeks artwork for their 2022 fair book cover

The contest is open to all ages. The winner will be awarded $25, and the artwork will be printed on the front cover of the 2022 fair book. There will be two $10 prizes for the two runners-up.
Rules
- Artwork must be done on white paper with black ink. Any design not done in black ink will NOT BE JUDGED. Computer designs will be accepted but must show originality.
- Design MUST be done portrait orientation.
- Whole design cannot measure more than 7” wide and 9 ½” lengthwise.
- Design must include “Minidoka County Fair”, fair dates (August 1- August 6, 2022), theme “FARM FRESH COUNTRY FUN AT THE MINIDOKA COUNTY FAIR” and should be neatly signed at the bottom in very small letters.
- On a separate piece of paper list your name, address, phone #, and age.
- Deadline to submit artwork: April 29, 2022
Bring entries to either the Minidoka County Extension Office or the Fair Board Office both located at 85 East Baseline or mail to the Fair Board at PO Box 151, Rupert, Idaho 83350.