The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra plans concerts for 40th anniversary

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing for its 2022-23 season with three concerts celebrating its 40-year anniversary.

There are many exciting things planned. If anyone would like to audition for the orchestra go to its Facebook page for more information.

The orchestra ended the season with a special dinner and program where The Heath Clark Band entertained the members. It featured President Deana Christensen, who is the fiddler in the popular local band. Senior scholarships were awarded to Justin Taylor and Paul Pugh who will both further their music educations at Idaho State University this fall.

Paul Pugh was also awarded the Carol Badger Scholarship, an annual award made possible from a generous donation from the Badger Family.

Plan to attend this season's concerts.