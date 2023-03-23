The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate its 40-year anniversary with a special concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.

The first concert, with 27 members, was held March 3, 1983 at the old Burley High School with Val Harrison as the first conductor and Bob Dayley as the first president and founding member.

Only three of the original members still perform with the orchestra which has now grown to over fifty members.

The anniversary concert will be conducted by Deana Christensen who also serves as president. The orchestra will be performing four of the numbers included in its first concert, including compositions by Ravel, Verdi, Gold and LeRoy Anderson. It will also perform some numbers from past years including Memory from Cats and Selections from Pirates of the Caribbean. Two movements from Brahms Symphony Number 2 will also be performed.

Aliina Gibby will be the special guest artist performing as the typist in "The Typewriter" by LeRoy Anderson.

Doug Manning will be the master of ceremonies. The orchestra hopes to continue promoting the arts and entertaining audiences in our community for many more years to come.