SHOSHONE — An infamous Shoshone outlaw has retired and will live out the rest of his days in peace — in the fire chief’s backyard.
The rogue bird, affectionately referred to as “Outlaw Turkey,” first showed up on the Shoshone Police Department’s Facebook page two weeks ago, when the department issued a plea to the public to help find his owners. The turkey, they declared, was “terrorizing” the town. Several hours later, the bird was successfully wrangled by officers and, when nobody came forward to claim him, put up for adoption.
There was just one condition: the turkey could not, under any circumstances, end up on a plate come Nov. 22.
“We said that he ran away from where he was because he didn’t want to be Thanksgiving dinner,” said Tonja Drake, vice president of A Road to Home Inc. in Shoshone. “We were going to honor his amnesty and let him live.”
Outlaw Turkey, who is now settled with Shoshone Fire Chief Casey Kelley, is one of several local fowl who won’t be consumed this Thanksgiving, living out their lives as pets instead. These days, the most wanted bird in Lincoln County is “happy hanging out and being somewhere else besides in the back of a cop car,” Kelley said. “He’s fitting in pretty good and finally relaxing a little bit.”
What are turkeys like as pets? That depends on who you ask — and on which birds they’ve met. No two are alike, according to Drake, who used to raise turkeys herself.
“They can be dull, mundane birds, or they can have a personality just like a dog,” Drake said. “They have their own personalities, just like any other animal.”
While most of Drake’s turkeys ended up as dinner, one was so affectionate — following her around the yard, helping her in the garden — that she found him a permanent home instead.
Outlaw Turkey, for his part, is “a little bit more spunky” than some of the more docile turkeys Kelley has raised in the past, she said.
“This one, he’s a little more rambunctious than some we’ve had.”
Katherine Bennett of Jerome had her first hands-on experience with turkeys three years ago when she decided to raise her own for Thanksgiving. But after months spent bonding with the bird, she couldn’t bring herself to eat him.
The next year, she decided to take in a few more turkeys — this time as members of the family.
“They’re very lovable,” Bennett said of her two female turkeys, one of whom goes by the name Turkey Mom. “They’re just super sweet pets.”
Bennett compares turkeys to “the basset hounds of the fowl world,” in that they are “super friendly,” but “not smart.” Turkey Mom is the friendlier of the two, following Bennett around when she goes outside and accepting kisses from Bennett’s daughter.
Turkey Mom and her sister, who responds to “Pretty Girl” and “Sweetie,” require a bit more maintenance than Bennett’s chickens, as they have little sense of self-preservation, she said. On chilly nights, while the chickens instinctively gather inside their coop, the turkeys will sit outside in the cold until moved.
“I think a lot of the common sense has been bred out of them,” Bennett said. “But I think that’s what makes them so much fun and different, because they are just a little bit off.”
Before Outlaw Turkey, Kelley exclusively raised turkeys for dinner. Now, he’s considering adding a few more permanent members to the family.
“Now that I’ve got him as a pet, I’m halfway thinking about getting a couple more turkeys and letting them hang out so he has some friends,” Kelley said. “He’s kind of awkward hanging out with the chickens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.