The latest Magic Valley coronavirus closures

Filer schools close
Schools in the Filer School District will not hold classes Tuesday or Wednesday.
School is expected to resume on March 30, after spring break, the district said.
Filer joins districts in Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia County, Minidoka County and Blaine County with closures due to the coronavirus.
Jerome School District moves school closure date
The Jerome Joint School District will close all schools Tuesday, a day ahead of its original date due to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Students will be allowed to pick up any belongings they need over spring break Tuesday. Teachers will report to work until Thursday to prepare for the possibility of an extended closure and make contact for parent-teacher conferences, which the district announced Friday would no longer be face-to-face.
“Please understand that this was a difficult decision and that each family must make their own decisions moving forward,” Superintendent Dale Layne said in an email to parents and staff before the closure date was moved up.
Heritage Academy closes
Heritage Academy announced it would close Wednesday and Thursday as staff develops an emergency plan for potential long-term closure. Its parent conferences have moved to Tuesday, March 17.
Jerome city offices close
City offices will also be closed starting Wednesday. Operations will continue and staff will be in their offices, but business will be done over the phone or online.
Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said all health and safety services are “non-negotiable” services that will continue to operate.
The Jerome Public Library will also be closed. Council chambers will be open for regularly-scheduled meetings.
“These are unprecedented times,” Williams said. “There is no roadmap for how to handle this and of course things can change at a moment’s notice.”
The city will reevaluate at the end of the month to determine the best course action. Public events scheduled to be in the city’s parks will be up for discussion as the dates draw nearer.
“There may still be some kinks,” Williams said. “We’ve never had to do this before and we’re still trying to figure out what this will look like.”
Twin Falls Public Library closes
The Twin Falls Public Library will be closed until at least March 29, the deputy city manager said at a City Council meeting Monday night.
The library initially said it would remain open but canceled all events and closed its meeting rooms until April 5.
The library plans to set up a curbside pickup for patrons, with details to be announced. Staff will remain working on projects, the library said.
Patrons will also be able to return materials in the outdoor book returns, but due dates will be extended and no fines will be charged.
Reference help will be available by phone and ebooks and other services remain available on the library website.
Free Wi-Fi is also available in the library parking lot. The library plans to add more seating outside.
Twin Falls recreation facilities close
Indoor city recreation facilities will be closed, including the City Pool, but some outdoor sports events remain scheduled, Twin Falls officials said Monday.
Basketball, youth wrestling, Shotokan karate have been suspended and the Harmon Park Recreation Building is closed until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city Parks and Recreation Department said.The city will re-evaluate on March 30 to determine when the activities will resume.
The City Pool closed at the end of Monday. Staff will clean and disinfect the locker rooms and pool area. The City Council on March 30 will evaluate and decide when to reopen the facility.
Outdoor recreation events, including soccer and flag football, will continue practices and games, the department said. Games are scheduled to start on April 4. Coaches information will be available the week of March 23, with practices starting the week of March 30. The spring season of Sporties for Shorties soccer will also start on April 4.
The city said anyone who is sick should stay home, and coaches are being encouraged to send home participants with cold- or flu-like symptoms.
Refunds are available for parents and participants who do not feel comfortable participating in recreation events.
The city said it remains important for healthy adults and youth to remain active, but should distance themselves from others when possible.
Twin Falls utility payment desk closes
The city has also closed its walk-in utility payment area. Customers can use the payment drop box; mail payments to P.O. Box 2469, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303; pay online through their bank or tfid.org; or by calling 208-944-9475.
Questions regarding payments or bills can be directed to Utility Billing staff at 208-735-7250 or 208-735-7249.
The Twin Falls City Council has also canceled its meeting for next week.