The latest Magic Valley coronavirus closures

Heritage Academy closes

Heritage Academy announced it would close Wednesday and Thursday as staff develops an emergency plan for potential long-term closure. Its parent conferences have moved to Tuesday, March 17.

Jerome city offices close

City offices will also be closed starting Wednesday. Operations will continue and staff will be in their offices, but business will be done over the phone or online.

Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said all health and safety services are “non-negotiable” services that will continue to operate.

The Jerome Public Library will also be closed. Council chambers will be open for regularly-scheduled meetings.

“These are unprecedented times,” Williams said. “There is no roadmap for how to handle this and of course things can change at a moment’s notice.”

The city will reevaluate at the end of the month to determine the best course action. Public events scheduled to be in the city’s parks will be up for discussion as the dates draw nearer.