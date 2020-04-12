The King’s Victory Song, Pastor Andy De Ganahl, Calvary Baptist Church, Burley

Psalm 110 was written by Israel’s king and covenant head, David. The man who God promised would be the forbearer of the Messiah. Ever since Genesis 3:15, God’s people have been waiting for one who would finally defeat the power of sin and the head of rebellion (Satan). David was promised that this one would come directly from his line. Psalm 110 reaches back to the first promise of this great Head Crusher (Genesis 3:15), back to a historical example of God crushing the head of Israel’s enemies (Judges 4-5), only to project into the future of Messiah’s final and total victory of sin and Satan. This psalm is the most quoted psalm in the New Testament and is used by Jesus Himself to announce His coming rule and victory (Matthew 26:64). This psalm is Christ’s victory song over sin, death, and the destroyer. In this psalm is marvelous hope for those who trust in Him to deliver!