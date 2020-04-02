The Johnsons
0 comments

The Johnsons

  • 0
Homebound, the Johnson's

From right, Karen and Ron Johnson pause for a photograph just inside their home Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Twin Falls.

"I have been asked to share with you all how this coronavirus quarantine is affecting our lives. We have been home for two weeks now, missing our family, friends and church. However, as a child my family of six was quarantined for four months with a sign on our house door. We had scarlet fever, then chickenpox one at a time, my poor mother. We survived that, and we will survive this. Hope and God's peace to you all." —Karen Johnson

Homebound, the Johnson's

From right, Karen and Ron Johnson pause for a photograph just inside their home Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Twin Falls.

"As a senior it has really not changed much for us. We tend to follow rules anyway and stay close to home where we mostly eat. We are lucky to have family close by to help us if we need them." —Ron Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Families find community behind closed doors
Local

Families find community behind closed doors

  • 1 min to read

When word spread that Gov. Brad Little was issuing a stay-home order for Idahoans, chief photographer Drew Nash knew he was going to have to figure out a way to continue getting faces into the paper.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News