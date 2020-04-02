The Johnsons

"I have been asked to share with you all how this coronavirus quarantine is affecting our lives. We have been home for two weeks now, missing our family, friends and church. However, as a child my family of six was quarantined for four months with a sign on our house door. We had scarlet fever, then chickenpox one at a time, my poor mother. We survived that, and we will survive this. Hope and God's peace to you all." —Karen Johnson