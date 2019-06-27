The inside scoop

I don’t feel right if I don’t spend some time in nature at least once a week.
Growing up on a Connecticut farm, I spent a lot of my time roaming the woods. We’ve got bears in there, and coyotes and foxes, and because my grandparents — who lived two doors down across the cornfield — were both naturalists, understanding ecosystems always seemed important.
I like birding because it’s a way for me to learn more about animal behavior, biology and ecology. I think there’s inherent value in studying the natural world, in gaining more knowledge about species. It’s a small contribution, but I usually try to document the birds I see on eBird. Scientists often use citizen-collected data from eBird, which means your personal observations can contribute to the scientific literature. That means I get to feel a small, probably undeserved, sense of accomplishment when I record the species seen on a hike.
With photography, the fun’s in the challenge. It’s a bit like hunting without having to kill anything (not that I’m anti-hunting). To get good shots, I have to be stealthy. I have to be patient. I have to know the species I'm shooting and learn its habits. There’s some technical proficiency involved and a little bit of actual skill. Wildlife photography is a sport in itself, which likely is why it appeals to me.
