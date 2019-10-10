The Inside scoop

In the early 1980s, while I was living in the San Diego suburb of Imperial Beach — about a block from the Pacific Ocean — it was possible to walk out on the very long pier to watch surfers, drop a trap to catch lobsters or cast a line to catch some fish.
Being approached by drug dealers offering dime bags of marijuana or acid every 50 feet or so was also not uncommon.
Fortunately, on my most recent trip back to that area, things had changed for the better.
Since coming to Twin Falls and visiting the courthouse each day to record the arraignments, I’ve noticed the constant mention of controlled substances in court documents. When I asked Grant Loebs, Twin Falls County prosecutor, about the trend, he confirmed my suspicion that there is an ongoing drug problem.
So, due to my inherent love of a good mystery, I set out to hunt down the truth about drugs in the Magic Valley. Greater awareness within the general public of what law enforcement personnel dubs a “subculture” could lead to increased enforcement of the laws against such substances, and an end to a destructive cycle that is detrimental to individuals, families and various government agencies funded by taxpayer dollars.
—Julie A. Ferraro
