The inside scoop

  LAURIE WELCH
A valuable skill for a journalist is being able to rapidly switch tracks if a story idea falls through. So when my pitch for my next Sunday story was put on hold, Times-News Big Story Editor Jessica Flammang suggested that I work on a piece about Magic Valley mountaineers.

I accepted the idea and quickly immersed myself in the topic.

Flammang gave me a list of her potential sources, gleaned from her tenure as Outdoors editor, and I added the one and only person’s name to the list — someone I knew climbed mountains, Alice Schenk.

Schenk, with her ever-present smile and generous nature, may be one of the most well-known people in the community, and she’s certainly one of the most liked. She was also eager to talk about her favorite subject.

One source led to another, and soon I had a nice package of vignettes from mountaineers. Each told a different version of why they push themselves up peak after peak, and what the valleys entail.

Their tales transported me to the peaks of Idaho’s loftiest summits and I felt inspired by their tenacity and bravery.

For a couple of them, the physical exertion is a minor component of the experience, because they have an extreme fear of heights, which I share.

Like Schenk, I also tumbled off a rooftop as a young girl. For me it led to a lifelong struggle with heights and some rather amusing conversations that I have with myself each time I am more than 2 feet off the ground.

Listening to these climbers’ accounts of being frozen with fear on a precarious ridge, or how they worked through it to conquer the peak and (most importantly to me) make it safely back down, had me on the edge of my seat, eyes wide with terror — but it also intrigued me.

I may never get the chance to climb the nine highest mountains in the Gem State, but somehow these stories make me feel like a little part of me went along with them.

— Laurie Welch

