The inside scoop

From the Summer entertainment staff picks series
  MYCHEL MATTHEWS
Love of Mount Harrison

Rural Issues Reporter Mychel Matthews points out features on Mount Harrison on June 22 in the Albion Mountain Range near Albion.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

For most of my life, I’ve lived where I could see Mount Harrison from my house. Today I live only 25 miles as the crow flies from my childhood home in the long-defunct community of Willow Creek at the base of the mountain.

My great-grandfather first owned our ranch at Willow Creek — then my grandfather, and finally my father.

Willow Creek, a dozen miles south of Burley, once had a churchhouse, a one-room schoolhouse and a school teacher who stayed with neighboring families.

My dad, who would have turned 93 this year, rode his horse over a mile of sagebrush to and from school every day, often accompanied by a concerned mother coyote.

In true cowboy form, I grew up on the back of a horse named Pinky.

Every spring after our annual cattle branding, my dad would put me on the twentysomething-year-old mare who knew the mountain better than any horse around.

“She’ll take care of you,” he said as he lifted my 6-year-old frame into Pinky’s saddle for the first time.

My dad and I, (plus some borrowed cowhands), would gather our cattle as our neighbors gathered theirs. As a group of riders, we pushed the large herd up and over the 9,300-foot mountain and dropped them into grazing land somewhere near Lake Cleveland.

We camped at the lake on cattle drive nights.

I connected deeply with Mount Harrison as a child. It kept me safe and became a sort of godfather to me. I reconnect every summer by traveling to the summit to conjure up the spirit of the mountain.

And the only way to the top these days is by way of Howell Canyon Road.

— Mychel Matthews

