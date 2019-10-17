The Inside scoop

No athlete hopes that injuries are part of their journey.
I have played sports my whole life, from as far back as I can remember through my time in high school. I was lucky enough to never have to experience the pain and frustration of getting hurt, beyond a few bumps and bruises. But I know that’s not the case for a lot of people.
Both throughout my life and in writing this story, I have been around people who had their careers interrupted or even ended by an injury. I’ve seen that it’s not only the physical blow that hurts, but it's the fact that they can’t be out on the court or field doing what they love with their friends and teammates.
In a culture where sports have become commodified and people watch college and professional games for pure entertainment, it’s become all too easy to view athletes as goods or assets, or something akin to performers. When a player from our favorite team gets hurt, our first thought is often, “Well when is he going to get back on the field so he can help my team?”
But the world’s best athletes are human too, and they have to deal with the physical pain and mental grind of the rehab and healing process, something fans aren’t always able to appreciate. Their careers and livelihoods are affected by injuries, and rushing back too soon could threaten their future.
Andrew Luck, former quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, and one of the best quarterbacks in the world, was predicted to be one of the greatest players the NFL had ever seen when he was drafted in 2012. But shoulder, kidney and calf injuries over the years took such a toll on him that he said he couldn’t enjoy the game anymore. Instead of bringing happiness, playing football was adversely affecting his life, so he threw in the towel even though he had many years of playing in front of him.
People asked how someone with so much ability and such a bright future like Luck had could call it quits. The truth is mental health is inextricably linked with an injured athlete’s journey.
If anything, I hope that my story shows what’s at stake for players who get hurt. It’s not just a blow to your team’s chances to win next week’s game. Athletes are people too.
—Ben Jones
