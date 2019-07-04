You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

The inside scoop

From the Summer entertainment staff picks series
  • JONATHAN INGRAHAM jingraham@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Biking with Jonathan

Jonathan Ingraham helps his son, Landon Ingraham, 2, out of his bike seat June 19 near the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Single parents can attest to the trials and tribulations we face daily with our kids. But it doesn’t mean we need to ignore our own interests simply because little ones are in our lives.

I moved to Idaho with my son, Landon, in November 2018, continuing a tradition he and I came to do quite regularly: explore. My 2-year-old and I share an exploratory nature, which forms our strongest bond.

Landon regularly says, “Dad, we go ‘esploring,’” or “We go ‘sploring’ over here right now, c’mon.” It makes me laugh.

Those words are precisely why I take him out on a bike. I snicker when he dirties his fingers on the chain. I explain the cogs while he spins the crank. And I stand him on the pedals so he can feel for the weight before we head out.

He gets to see the world in motion, while in motion, but not so fast he misses it. As for myself, I keep my blood flowing while teaching him about the machine moving us along once we arrive at our destination or afterward, sitting on the floor at home.

Desmond Tutu once said of bicycling, “Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring.”

We’ll work on fishing later.

— Jonathan Ingraham

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Summer entertainment staff picks

article

The dog days are finally here

article

Farmers markets bring community together

article

The inside scoop

16 updates

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News