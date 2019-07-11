The inside scoop

When I got the chance to profile a high school coach for my first Big Story, I couldn’t have been more excited. It was familiar territory for me.
My own father is a lifelong high school teacher and coach. He has worked in several different school districts, including a 16-year stint coaching boys’ basketball in Lincoln, Nebraska, where his team won a state championship and made it to multiple state tournaments.
When I met Kelly Kidd and his family for this story, I quickly realized I had a lot of common ground with them. When he talked about the countless hours and late nights the profession took out of him, the sacrifices the whole family had to make, and the pressure of putting a winning product on display for the community to enjoy, I empathized with all of it.
I understood how unique Kelly’s relationship with his son, Christian, is. I’ve also experienced what Christian did when he grew up around the team, then got the special opportunity to be coached by his father. Playing sports for my dad as a coach is a joy I will never forget.
When I sat down to write this story, I realized how hard it was going to be to pack in all of the events of Kidd’s career. I’m sure I left out countless exploits from games, practices and quiet moments in between that defined his tale, and I’ve likely brushed over too many people who were a part of it.
But the most important part I wanted to be sure to include is how important family and humanity were in Kidd’s story. Coaches and football teams aren’t robots who go out onto the field once a week and perform automatically. Untold hours of work lurk behind the scenes, and family is deeply involved.
After all, fall Fridays are a community affair. Entire towns put their lives on hold for a night to support their kids, and the atmosphere of these rare occasions shows how special it all is.
Writing about it is pretty special, too.
— Ben Jones
