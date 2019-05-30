Heather Kennison

Times-News reporter Heather Kennison listens to a source during an interview in March 2017 in Jerome County. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

“I just feel so bored.”

Heather Kennison made the mistake of saying something along those lines to Enterprise Editor Jessica Flammang several weeks back. She had been making plans to move to Boise ahead of her upcoming wedding. Knowing that her time at the Times-News was expiring, Kennison had the reporter’s version of senioritis. Nothing seemed to keep her interest for long.

Flammang leapt at the chance to dish out another assignment: Read through these letters from an inmate about jail nutrition concerns and report back. But the project led Kennison down a rabbit hole in which she had to let go of another Big Story idea she’d been planning on in order to forge ahead.

After filing nearly a dozen public records requests and jumping through bureaucratic hoops, Kennison realized this story would be a fitting conclusion — a “magnum opus,” so to speak — to her three-year stint at the Times-News.

Holding governments accountable is a key role of journalists, and Kennison was glad to offer this one last piece to readers as she departs for her next adventure.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments