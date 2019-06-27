The inside scoop

My enjoyment of farmers markets extends back to my childhood. The Farmers Market in South Bend, Indiana — where I'm from — is a permanent structure, built nearly 100 years ago.
I have many fond memories of browsing the vendor booths on Saturdays in summer and winter with my mother and grandmother. Everything from vegetables to bread, eggs to meat and crafts to flavored popcorn was available beneath that vast roof. It was endlessly entertaining to watch people browse, taste and buy various items.
Occasionally there were puppies, kittens or rabbits looking for new homes, presenting great temptation for an animal lover like me.
Later, when I started writing for the local newspaper, I found a lot of stories at South Bend's Farmers Market, as I already have here in the Magic Valley. There's always something different to be found on display beneath the canopies, and lively conversation, to boot!
