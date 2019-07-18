The inside scoop

Congolese refugees make up 17% of the refugee population in Twin Falls. As the second-largest demographic of countries represented here, it was never a question of whether we would cover them. The problem was figuring out when.
Originally, I intended for Samuel Mgbokpwo's story to be the first article I wrote in this series, but after our interview, I knew that wasn’t going to work. Mgbokpwo holds education in high esteem. He believes it is the pathway to a successful life. When I discovered that his oldest son was going to be the first member of the family to graduate from a U.S. high school and that the graduation ceremony was going to take place a few days after my print date, I knew I had to postpone the story. I’m glad I did.
From day one, Mgbokpwo opened his home to me. I met his wife and children. I brought my son over to play with his kids while we interviewed. I learned about their unique culture and some of the hardships they endured.
I’ve always thought of myself as an educated and cultured person. Oh, how naïve I’ve been. As it turns out, all I really knew about Africa was the stereotypes I grew up with. Whenever I picture a country there, such as the Congo, I imagine desert plains with giraffes and straw huts. I realized I had never thought about the cities, forests or diversity of the people who inhabit the land.
My eyes were opened to all of this.
Mgbokpwo also showed me the power of a person’s resolve. From living on the run to begging for food in the streets, he's had to overcome extreme obstacles in his life. Through it all, he maintained faith that he was going to build a better life for his family.
And he has.
