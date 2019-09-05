The inside scoop

The closest to ever being considered cool was when I was 12.
I got my ears pierced one day on a whim. I looked ridiculous wearing diamond stud earrings to compliment my 70-pound wiry frame. But I felt incredibly brave for this act.
I took them out the day after I got them because other kids made fun of me. In that moment, I realized that should never pretend to be something that I am not. I am not cool, and I am most certainly not brave.
When my editor Jessica Flammang and I spoke about covering BASE jumping, I felt like it was my chance to explore these people who are far more brave than I could ever hope to be. I could figure out what a coward like me lacks.
The best days of working on this story were the ones where I could sit at the Perrine Bridge with the jumpers and ask them how they worked up the courage to take these daring leaps.
There was no common thread in the bravery for BASE jumping, but the most calming words I got came from Eric Dobbins, who said he is just redirecting the fear.
The BASE jumping community isn’t immune to fear. They are more aware of the risks than any onlooker, but performing this act is something they have to do.
I didn’t learn how to be brave from this story. I am too much of a coward to ever consider jumping from something higher than 4 feet tall, but I did learn that any dangerous task isn’t about removing the fear — it’s about redirecting it.
—Bowen West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.