The inside scoop: Why I wrote these stories

I grew up on a small New England farm, and I spent a lot of hours as a kid exploring the woods downback, past the hayfields and cornfields.
Sometimes I’d be hiking along the river when a white-tailed deer would explode out of a thicket just a few feet in front of me. A black bear lived on a small island in a pond downback. Once in a while when I’d go to the pond, he’d hear me coming, start hollering, jump in the water and swim away. I remember once at the edge of a cornfield I ran into a fox. We stared each other down and, to avoid getting eaten, I turned and bolted home. At school the next day I bragged about surviving a fox encounter.
The woods downback seemed important, not just because they were full of mysterious, beautiful plants and animals, but because my mom and grandparents were naturalists who taught me all they knew about the species that lived there.
The South Hills might not literally be in my backyard, but I've come to care about them almost the same way I care about the woods back on the farm.
The forest is teeming with moose. Somehow there’s an endemic bird species in there, which is insanity. One time, when I was cowboy camping on a high ridge, a common poorwill (a bird that swoops about at dusk, vaguely bat-like, hunting insects) flew circles around me, an arm’s-breadth away. Every time I head to the South Hills something incredible or surreal seems to happen.
The reason I wrote these Badger Fire stories is because I care about the South Hills and wanted to know how it would respond to this burn. I knew tons of people in the Magic Valley cared, too.
As Forest Service fuels specialist Stacy Tyler told me, the more people that care about these places, the better off they’ll be. Maybe these stories will inspire even more people to care. I hope they do anyway.
P.S. I’d also like to thank everyone I interviewed, especially those who talked to me more than once. Those people probably don’t want to be called out by name, but I really appreciate their taking the time to help me better understand South Hills biology and ecology. I was probably annoying, asking hours of questions, so thanks for the patience. It made these stories possible.
- Colin Tiernan
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!