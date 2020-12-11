The inside scoop: Why I wrote these stories

I grew up on a small New England farm, and I spent a lot of hours as a kid exploring the woods downback, past the hayfields and cornfields.

Sometimes I’d be hiking along the river when a white-tailed deer would explode out of a thicket just a few feet in front of me. A black bear lived on a small island in a pond downback. Once in a while when I’d go to the pond, he’d hear me coming, start hollering, jump in the water and swim away. I remember once at the edge of a cornfield I ran into a fox. We stared each other down and, to avoid getting eaten, I turned and bolted home. At school the next day I bragged about surviving a fox encounter.

The woods downback seemed important, not just because they were full of mysterious, beautiful plants and animals, but because my mom and grandparents were naturalists who taught me all they knew about the species that lived there.

The South Hills might not literally be in my backyard, but I've come to care about them almost the same way I care about the woods back on the farm.